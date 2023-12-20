3 transported for smoke inhalation from fire in North Fort Myers

Three people have been transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation after they survived a North Fort Myers fire.

According to the North Fort Myers Fire Rescue Department, one of the two people taken to the hospital was the woman living in the apartment where the fire was contained.

The second person taken to the hospital was a maintenance worker who ran inside.

Another man who lives down the hall ran into the apartment, too, and was also taken to the hospital.

This is the second fire in this woman’s apartment in three weeks, according to a neighbor.

She smokes cigarettes, confirmed the fire rescue PIO, and the cause of the previous fire was a cigarette falling out of her hand after falling asleep.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.