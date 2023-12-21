Pirates celebrate historic signing day

The Port Charlotte Pirates made history by celebrating three Division I football signees from the same class for the first time ever.

Starting in the Big Ten, running back Edd Guerrier signed with Rutgers.

He graduated early so he can hit the ground running with the Scarlet Knights in January.

“I’m definitely going to start doing their lifting program so when I get up there, I won’t be behind and I’m going to work on my footwork so I get better on the field and just try to learn some of the plays too,” Guerrier said.

Wide receiver Jamal Streeter is headed north to play for the University of South Dakota. He said the coyotes stuck out to him since the beginning of his recruiting process.

“They never stopped doubting me,” Streeter said. “They had me high on their board. They think I could break records at the school and they prioritized me so really it’s just how much they really wanted me. I’m just not like another number to them in their program.”

Sam Clerjuste is staying closer to home than his fellow signees.

The outside linebacker will play for the University of South Florida.

He calls signing a dream come true, one he didn’t think would happen when he tore his ACL in April.

“I’m just realizing how good God is with helping me through everything because I thought I wasn’t going to play again, but here I am signing on paper,” Clejuste said.

Two more Pirates are onto the next level as well, brothers Sam and Tyrell Luther signed with Emory and Henry College in Virginia.

Port Charlotte Head Football Coach Jordan Ingman said each of these signees set a great example for the next generation of Pirates.

“Our younger players got to watch a group of guys that were committed all year round and worked really hard in the weight room,” Ingman said. “All of them are very strong and at the end of the day they were rewarded for all that hard work.”

For months the Pirates trained on the tennis courts after their facility was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

That’s what Coach Ingram thinks prepared his guys for anything that comes their way in college.