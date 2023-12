Christmas Eve celebrations with Beach Baptist Church (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Beach Baptist Church is holding services on Christmas Eve and opening their pantry for those in need in Fort Myers Beach.

“We were just in a garage last year under a house trying to get a Christmas Eve service up. And so this year, we’ve managed to survive the entire year and actually thrive here on the beach,” said Pastor Shawn Critser with Beach Baptist Church.

Hurricane Ian destroyed the church over a year ago, leading to the demolition of what was left behind.

Under a large, white tent where their church once stood before the storm, they celebrated where they are today.

“We’re gonna wrap up the year on a really positive note, but then also swing right into the new year, with just determination to get some things done,” said Crister, “We didn’t have a lot of building done during this, it was just survival this year. Now we’re looking forward to progress on the new structures and start putting some shovels in the ground early spring.”

Crister said they are expected to meet with developers in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 7 to discuss plans for rebuilding their church in the new year. The church members welcome everyone to attend their next Christmas Eve service in the tent at 7 p.m.