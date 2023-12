Maybe some of you got a dog, a cat, or even a hippopotamus for Christmas, but pets deserve presents too!

That’s where the Cape Coral Animal Shelter comes in. They made sure no paw went empty, and whether it was toys or treats, those furry friends were jumping and barking in excitement.

Children were eager to open their presents, but so were Korbyn, Rockford and Raven, shelter dogs at the Cape Coral Animal Shelter.

“This is my favorite day of the year here at the shelter,” said Liz McCauley, executive director at Cape Coral Animal Shelter. “It’s Christmas, of course, and we celebrate by giving each of the dogs and cats a very special present, and it’s kind of fun to watch the dogs and cats tear the wrapping off of them, and it’s just a really good time.”

This is the shelter’s fourth annual Christmas Day celebration, held each year to bring their dogs and cats some Christmas cheer.

“It’s a special time of year for everyone, and especially for dogs,” Dan Bleich, a volunteer at Cape Coral Animal Shelter. I mean, these dogs are waiting for their forever home, and we just want to make it a little bit special time in their lives.”

McCauley said these lovable animals are up for adoption if anyone is interested in having a new member of the family this holiday season.