A slice of agricultural paradise is hitting the market at the start of the new year.

Southern Fresh Farms in South Fort Myers has been growing in popularity for the last ten years, but the owner of the five-acre property, Robert McMahon, has called it home for 43 years. The impact this family farm has had on the community is easy to see, and the community has definitely impacted him.

Southern Fresh Farms is a five-acre farm, equipped with rentable gardens for people to grow fresh food, a playground, a brewery, farm animals you can feed and touch, along with produce being grown you can see and learn about.

“Your everyday life is touched by agriculture, but very few people think about it,” McMahon said.

McMahon said that years ago, people’s lives were intertwined with agriculture in some way. In 2023, he said that’s just not the case.

Reconnecting people, including kids, with agriculture and nature is one of the reasons why this farm was created for the community.

“We get a lot of people walking in and being here, walking around a little bit, and they say, ‘Wow, I feel like I’m just out in the middle of the country somewhere, and I’m literally five minutes from Daniels Parkway,'” McMahon said.

The impact is already evident in its decade of helping shape young minds.

Parents said their favorite memories over the years involve putting their phones away and reconnecting as a family again.

“We put our phones in our pockets, and we take the golf cart across the street, have some wine and beer and food-truck food, and just enjoy animals, music, and relax as a family,” said Claudia Howell, Fort Myers resident.

But all good things must come to an end. McMahon and his wife are listing this hidden gem for sale, and people will always remember it as a diamond in the rough.

“The whole family atmosphere. Just getting to be with all the people and seeing how happy everybody is when they’re out here,” said Diane Stevens, a volunteer.

This farm has hosted events, including weddings. It’s hosted kids on field trips. McMahon said he will always be thankful to the tens of thousands who have made the farm what it is today.

The farm will officially be listed for sale in the first week of 2024 for $4.5 million.

McMahon hopes the new owners will carry on the legacy of southern fresh farms for future generations.