Hector Merced is a wanted sex offender in Lee County. CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is asking for information that could lead deputies to the whereabouts of a convicted sex offender.

Hector Merced is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Lee County.

He has a tattoo of a bulldog on his left arm and another that reads, “I love you” on his chest.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.