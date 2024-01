The Punta Gorda’s historic district is an area well known for being prone to flooding.

The conditions have only worsened as families demand the city to do something in lieu of Tuesday night’s severe weather outlook.

Punta Gorda City Leaders met last week to discuss how to tackle the flooding problem, agreeing that time, energy and resources must be used to prevent flooding.

The Peace River has been known to overflow when rain occurs, often flooding into the historic district. Severe weather conditions and hurricanes have exacerbated the issue further.

Punta Gorda families has expressed their frustration with water invading their homes, with many having to throw away personal belongings due to water damage.

“Something needs to be done, because neither we or our insurance cannot. Our pockets can’t bear having to restore our house every year,” said Punta Gorda resident Christian Harris.



“It’s terrible to come back to a lake. it’s absolutely terrible feeling. There are events like Idalia but that’s a little bit different,” said Punta Gorda resident Dave Gammon. “We’re talking about regular tide events; those should not turn the historic district into a lake.”

An important reminder is to practice your best judgement during the heavy rainfall. If you do see flood waters do not drive through it. It takes less than 2′ of water to make a vehicle float away.

The Charlotte County School District cancelled all after-school activities for Tuesday except for elementary and middle school childcare programs.

Desoto and Glades Counties cancelled all after-school activities.

Lee County after-school activities will continue as scheduled.