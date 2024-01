KriStyle Salon has reopened in South Fort Myers after a van crashed into the business.

“It was a Sunday after Thanksgiving. I got a phone call from one of our guests, and she’s like, ‘Oh my God, there’s a van in your…You have to get down to the salon,'” recalled Kristal Fatic, the owner of the salon. Furniture pushed back from the crash (CREDIT: Kristal Fatic) Chairs overturned and wreckage inside the salon (CREDIT: Kristal Fatic)

An entire minivan had plowed into Fatic’s salon, which had only been open a year. She saw her business and her dream literally crushed and scattered.

“I was feeling really defeated because I felt like I just got to a spot where I could breathe a little bit because this is a new salon. I just put it all together,” said Fatic.

Fatic was told the driver had a diabetic episode. He wasn’t seriously injured, but Fatic was left without a place of business.

She found a space for rent and moved her staff there. Salon manager Lisa Gochenaur told WINK News they reopened a day later. Furniture replenished in KriStyle Salon (CREDIT: WINK News) Washing stations set up in KriStyle Salon (CREDIT: WINK News)

Two months, some tears and a mountain of repairs later, KriStyle Salon is back open for business with some new additions.

Fatic said she couldn’t have gotten through it without her salon family by her side.

“I guess it’s made us all closer,” said Fatic. “Everybody’s just been really supportive.”

KriStyle Salon officially reopened its doors Tuesday at its original location, celebrating the new place’s ‘do.

