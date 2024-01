On Jan. 17, Lee County commissioners voted 5-0 for a controversial sewer extension.

Today’s vote centered on allowing a sewer extension from under the Caloosahatchee River to Neal Communities’ planned subdivision in Alva.

Before the vote, Neal Communities would have been able to add 788 new homes, each with its own septic tank.

To exceed this number, the county would need to amend the Lee Comprehensive Plan for sewer extension.

The approval now allows Neal Communities to build 1,099 homes in rural Alva.

The decision stirs debates on housing density and community character preservation.

Despite opposition, Pat Neal remains confident, pledging $10.9 million toward the extension.

Residents like Cheryl Fischer advocate against overdevelopment, emphasizing rural preservation.

Venice resident Joann Farrell, though not from Alva, actively contributes to preserving its rural character.

Neal proposed changes addressing environmental concerns and promoting centralized water and sewer services.

Dozens spoke out against the plan.

Over 30 citizens stood in front of commissioners, pleading against the plan.

“I’m horrified to see things happening in the community that I love so dearly,” said Wendy Sprague of Alva.

“Please vote against it for democracy,” said Jack Snider of Alva.

“I just feel that this is way too much building for the area,” said Stephanie Evans.

Despite their efforts, the commissioners approved the sewer expansion. The citizens who spoke feel unseen, unheard and upset about the decision.

Neal stressed the environmental benefits of sewer over septic.

The fate of Alva now hinges on the aftermath of this impactful decision, with residents, developers, and environmental considerations in the spotlight.

The meeting wasn’t on zoning, requiring another hearing for final approval or denial of Neal Communities’ plan to build 1,099 homes.