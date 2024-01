Collier County’s one-cent infrastructure surtax has come to an end.

That brings the sales tax down from 7% to 6%.

However, many of you have looked down at your receipts to discover you’re still being charged 7%.

Now, we are asking where the ball dropped and what can you do if you get charged too much.

The 1-cent infrastructure surtax was created to fund infrastructure and affordable workforce housing. It ended on December 31, but some retailers are still charging a 7% sales tax.

Collier County voters approved a one-cent sales tax in 2018, but that came to an end last month.

“There are some retailers in Collier County who are still charging 7% sales tax,” said Scott Lepore.

Lepore is chairman of the Collier infrastructure sales tax committee.

“So, I’ve spoken to the county manager and the county attorney’s office as recently as yesterday about this, and I assure you they are on top of it,” Lepore said.

The sales tax was going to be collected over seven years, or until it hit $490 million.

“The question is, what’s the incremental money going towards, and what’s the benefit?” said Howard Hall, Collier County resident. “If it’s infrastructure that’s needed in the specific area where we are, then you have to pay.”

Collections began in 2019 and hit $490 million by May of last year, so commissioners voted to end the sales tax on Dec. 31st, 2023.

“We’re doing 6%,” said Michael Wynn.

Wynn is the president of Sunshine Ace Hardware.

“The Greater Naples Chamber had been a big proponent of that tax. They had a very specific timeline and dollar amount that they wanted to achieve, and fortunately, they raised money early and were able to end the tax two years early,” Wynn said.

Lepore said the surtax funded millions in infrastructure projects countywide, including the Vanderbilt Beach road widening.

“We’re also building a mental health facility that has 99 beds, so people in Collier County who have a mental health crisis don’t have to drive to Miami or Tampa,” Lepore said.

WINK asked him what people need to do if they notice they are being charged 7%.

“If you go to an establishment and they charge you 7% in tax, please let somebody know, and that is handled by the Department of Revenue at the state level,” he said.

The best advice right now is to check your receipts. If you are seeing a 7% charge, you should alert the business and report it to the county.