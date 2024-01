Fort Myers City Hall

In a last effort to seek public input on seven recommended amendments to the Fort Myers City Charter, the city’s charter review advisory board voted Jan. 23 to host a final meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the City Council chambers before the amendments are sent to Council for consideration.

The board’s purpose is to review and study the existing city charter for possible amendments or revisions by gathering facts and information, including public input, and by engaging in deliberations.

The board intended to approve its recommendations Jan. 23 to be placed on the Feb. 5 Council regular meeting agenda, but instead voted to have a final meeting in hopes of public involvement after what Vice Chair Sawyer Smith described as multiple failed attempts to encourage the community to participate.

“To me, what is one more meeting even if we sit here alone to say this is what we’re going to send as a final draft to our Council?” Smith said. Other board members supported a final meeting seeking public involvement but remained hesitant attendance would increase.

