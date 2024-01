Punta Gorda Housing Authority Executive Director Kurt Pentelecuc was all smiles as ground was broken Jan. 18 on 72 apartment homes in an affordable housing complex. However, with more than 800 applicants on a waiting list, the number of additional affordable units falls short of what is needed, he said.

The Verandas of Punta Gorda III marks the final phase in the redevelopment of the Punta Gorda Housing Authority’s public housing apartment homes, which were lost during Hurricane Charley in 2004. The first redevelopment site, Gulf Breeze Apartments, was completed in 2008. The second and third phases, Verandas I and II, were completed in November 2017.

“We are excited to complete final redevelopment of PGHA’s public housing developments,” Pentelecuc said. “There are plenty of people in Charlotte County looking for the opportunity to live in a quality community at an affordable price.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.