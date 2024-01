(Credit: Collier County government)

Collier County commissioners decided against a 12-month moratorium on growth management plan amendment applications for two major roadways during a three-hour public hearing Jan. 23.

The moratorium would have affected Immokalee Road from Interstate 75 east to Oil Well Road and Vanderbilt Beach Road from I-75 to its end, and created an ordinance that wouldn’t allow property owners to apply for amendments to the plan that would cause a change in density.

“[A moratorium] will send a message to developers and speculators who are buying residential lots with the belief that they’re automatically going to get a rezone to commercial and a comprehensive land-use change,” Commissioner Burt Saunders said. “But it’ll also basically put a pause to these site-specific comprehensive land-use changes that are resulting in these traffic problems.”

