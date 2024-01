Small plane crash in Everglades. CREDIT: CBS MIAMI

A small plane crashed in the murky waters of the Everglades off I-75 near Weston.

The single-engine Cessna 172 Skyhawk took off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

“It possibly went off the radar at 6:45 p.m. We weren’t alerted until this morning around 10:30 a.m.,” said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane.

The plane broke apart on impact near mile marker 28.

“Our local fire station, about three or four miles away, responded with their airboat and other assets. They were able to make contact with that aircraft very quickly, about 40 minutes time. Unfortunately, the two occupants of that aircraft were already deceased,” said Kane.

The crash sparked a small fire on the debris.

“There is a small fire burning around the aircraft most likely due to the fuel that was onboard the aircraft and during the crash it probably ignited,” said Kane.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.