The Lee County property appraisers are set to send field staff to assess the properties of Fort Myers Beach to accurately adjust how much homeowners will owe on their property taxes.

The field staff will be traveling throughout Fort Myers Beach to discuss with homeowners about the current evaluation of their property and what options are available to them post-appraisal.

Residents of Fort Myers Beach will also be able to submit homestead exemption applications for Monday and Tuesday.

For more information about the Lee County homestead exemption applications and to apply, click here.

The field staff will be visiting homes throughout the week and will update property photos and records.

The Lee County property appraisers are scheduled to hold a meeting at the Fort Myers Beach Town Hall to discuss further details regarding the property appraisal process.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m., on Monday.