88,000. That’s how many books are under review in your child’s school and local libraries.

So, who decides which books stay and go?

Books are a beautiful way to expand your knowledge, but in Florida, books are being banned at unprecedented rates.

A study from Pen America, a free-expression advocacy group, shows that Florida has the highest number of book bans in the country with more than 1,400.

“If the people in Tallahassee would listen to us, and they don’t understand, I don’t think the kind of chaos that has ensued because of these laws,” said Madelon Stewart.

Stewart is on the leadership team for the Purple Group, a non-partisan group of local citizens who support public schools and educators, and they’re concerned with how book bans are being done in schools.

“We have a multicultural, multi-ethnic democracy, and if kids aren’t educated about all the people in our nation and all the contributions they’ve made, that’s a terrible thing,” Stewart said.

Another group aimed at protecting student access in school libraries is the Florida Freedom to Read Project.

“What people need to understand right now is we see these varying reactions to the law and to the guidance, and how the districts are responding to the guidance of err on the side of caution. They’re basing that off of what the community is saying,” said Stephana Ferrell, director of research and insight, at Florida Freedom to Read Project.

Back in 2022, HB 1467 passed, which allowed any citizen to challenge libraries, required a media specialist to approve all library books and purchases, and that all library catalogs be posted online.

Then, the Florida Department of Education expanded that law to include classroom libraries in the definition of library media center.

It's a continuing battle for groups trying to raise awareness on the issue.

“As the books get challenged, take them through the public review process, allow for the community to come forward to speak up for the books, make sure that if we are going to permanently remove a book from our students that we’re doing so taking into account what that means in terms of denying access to students,” Ferrell said.