Credit: The Weather Authority

The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking a scattered widespread rain with a potential risk of severe weather for this upcoming Sunday.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool start to the day with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s.

Clouds will be moving out of the area through the morning, and we’ll see a mostly sunny sky this afternoon.

Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Saturday: Gorgeous day expected with more sun than clouds through the afternoon.

Saturday will be the best day for outdoor plans as the Weather Authority is tracking rain and storms for Sunday.

Temperature highs are expected to be in the lower to mid-70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy start to the day with temperatures starting in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We’ll see a few showers possible during the morning, but scattered to widespread rain and storms will be with us from the late morning through the early afternoon.

Currently, the timing can be between 10 a.m., moving onshore and 3p.m., moving out of our eastern counties.

Most of Southwest Florida is under a Level 1 Risk for severe storms with high winds, lightning and heavy rain as the main threats. There is also a low risk for tornadoes.

Temperature highs to be in the lower to mid-70s. Breezy winds from the southwest then southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

You can catch Zach’s weather forecast every weekday on WINK News This Morning from 4:30 to 8 a.m.