Tim Aten Knows: Tesla building service center in Naples area

Tesla Inc. has sparked some electrifying local news with its recent acquisition of East Naples industrial property to build a service center for its electric vehicles.

The premium electric car company closed Jan. 31 on a $7 million deal to create a nearly 45,000-square-foot service and sales center on more than 4.5 acres on Radio Road. This service center project is especially notable because it will be the first one that Tesla is developing itself rather than using a third-party developer, said Bobby Keim, Tesla’s development manager.

Tesla’s proposed regional service and sales center is targeted for completion in the second quarter of 2025, Keim said. Most of the new center at 4555 Radio Road—about a quarter mile west of the Wawa at Livingston Road—will consist of more than 35,000-square-foot indoor service area with 20 or more bays, conceptual plans show.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.