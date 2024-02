Interstate 75 is back open as of around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, more than 48 hours after a deadly plane crash.

I-75 had been closed at Pine Ridge Road since a plane crashed onto it Friday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 75 AT MM 106 IN COLLIER COUNTY IS BACK OPEN‼️



Please travel safely‼️ pic.twitter.com/wKRQovfo10 — FHP Southwest Florida (@FHPSWFL) February 12, 2024

Crews with the NTSB were on the scene compiling evidence to learn more about the plane’s double engine failure that claimed the lives of two pilots. The three survivors of the crash were discharged from the hospital Friday.

Traffic crawled by in the northbound lanes near the crash site. A crash impacted the northbound lanes Sunday afternoon, reducing traffic to two lanes temporarily. Fire truck EMS was spotted on the scene of the crash.