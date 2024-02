Collier County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Feb. 13 to discontinue the practice of fluoridation in the county’s public potable water supply.

Commissioner Dan Kowal, who brought forward the item, said he started looking into the use of fluoride while analyzing ways to cut utility costs for the county. Collier spends about $130,000 annually on the fluoride itself and an additional $200,000 annually for the equipment and maintenance. Fluoride has been in the county’s public water since 1985.

To Kowal, it was about more than saving taxpayer’s money. He pointed to the Health Freedom Bill of Rights, which was adopted last year, and how having fluoride in water is a form of forcing medication upon residents. Having fluoride in the public water system is not a state mandate, but it is recommended by health organizations, such as the Center of Disease Control.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.