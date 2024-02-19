Naples woman arrested on out-of-state murder charges

Credit: WINK News.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman for allegedly murdering someone in North Carolina.

According to the CCSO arrest report, the sheriff’s office arrested 66-year-old Cheryl Nicklow, a Naples woman, on Monday for murder charges out of North Carolina, which investigators said happened on Friday.

The arrest report said the sheriff’s office responded to Naples Community Hospital North early Monday morning about an active warrant out of Clay County in North Carolina for murder.

Nicklow is currently in the ICU and will be held without bond.

She has a court date set for March 18.