AMBER Alert issued for 8-month-old out of Broward County

A baby has been reported missing in Broward County.

Wednesday morning, the FDLE triggered an AMBER Alert for 8-month-old Amelia Martinez, last Tuesday in Davie, Florida.

The little girl is believed to be with Arys Martinez. The 34-year-old woman has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the website of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, they may be traveling to or near the Orlando area.

The Davie Police Department told WINK News that Amelia was last seen at Little Hands in Learning at 4961 SW 148th Ave. in Davie on Tuesday. Her grandmother dropped her off.

Her father, Jacob Howard, picked her up around 1:40 p.m., according to investigators, and is believed to have handed off the baby to someone else, possibly her mother, Arys Martinez.

Investigators added, “Both Howard and Martinez have had their parental rights terminated, and Amelia is in ChildNet’s custody.”

On its website, ChildNet stated it has been chosen by the Florida Department of Children & Families to serve as the Community Based Care lead agency in both Broward and Palm Beach counties.

If you see Amelia, contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or on the FDLE website.