Crystal Lake Park

The City of Cape Coral invites the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for Crystal Lake Park.

The ceremony will be held at 4307 NW 36th St. on Friday at 10 a.m.

Crystal Lake Park’s amenities include a beach, hilltop lookout, scuba diving area, shaded picnic area, fitness stations, kids fitness playground, and boat, kayak and canoe launch.

In 2018, Cape Coral voters approved a $60 million expansion of the City’s parks and recreation amenities.

The approved 15-year general obligation bond will fund major parks and recreation improvements throughout the City.

No reservation is required to attend the event.