Body armor in hand, an accused man walks away in the night after attempting to steal a plane from a South Fort Myers airport.

Loaded with guns and a flying manual, watch the video showing him ultimately crashing into a fence at the Page Field Airport.

Law enforcement arrested Bruce Plummer later that day.

According to the report, he told his father the previous night. He was thinking about going to the airport and stealing a plane because he needed to go to jail. His family said in court he was struggling with alcoholism and that Plummer lost his job earlier that day.

A newly released security video shows the suspect walking by the gate, appearing to be dressed in black, as a neighbor said on Monday. That neighbor said he saw a man in all black walk toward the bushes around the time of the 1 a.m. crash.

Rob DeSantis, one of Plummer’s close friends, spoke to WINK News about what his friend is accused of.

“I’m worried for him. He’s probably going to face a lot of time. And there are better places for him. He’s a good guy. And I hope that there’s a route for him to get the help that he needs and continue to be a productive member of society because that’s all I’ve ever known from him,” said DeSantis.

Plummer’s bond is set at $625,000, and he is ordered no alcohol, no firearms and to be nowhere near Page Field.