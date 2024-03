Local residents asking what’s in it for them may be surprised by everything Great Wolf Lodge is bringing to Collier County this fall.

Although its massive water park and the themed hotel are the headliners at Great Wolf Lodge, the resort opening this September in Collier County offers other amenities that locals may want to use more regularly because they don’t require a room key or water park admission.

As with many hotel chains in town, Great Wolf will have restaurants and entertainment features open to the public, not just for guests of the resort. It’s all under construction in City Gate, which is east of Collier Boulevard and north of Interstate 75’s Alligator Alley in unincorporated Collier County.

