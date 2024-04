WINK News got a tour of Great Wolf Lodge, a brand-new water park resort coming to Collier County.

“This is a fully immersive family experience,” said CEO John Murphy.

The 92-thousand-square-foot indoor water park will feature 12 slides, three pools, and two interactive water play zones.

“We’re going to have a couple of things here in south Florida that we’re going to be debuting brand new here,” said General Manager Jason Bays.

This will be Great Wolf Lodge’s first indoor zipline and virtual reality experience. Their new slide, Breakaway Bay, is also making its debut and can fit up to five riders.

This is the first hotel indoor waterpark in the state of Florida. It’s 84 degrees, climate-controlled year-round. So, it’s never too cold. It’s never too hot.

The Great Wolf Adventure Park will have 62 thousand square feet of dry land attractions, including an arcade, family-style bowling, and a howl-in-one miniature golf course.

WINK News also got to see one of the 500 family-friendly suites. Every room is a suite, but there’s a variety that can accommodate anywhere from 5-13 people.

WINK News talked with CEO John Murphy and General Manager Jason Bays about development and what’s to come.

“I think a lot is coming together since the last time we were out here, right? We have our adventure park and our ropes course that is erected, I think you’ll be able to get a good view of the waterpark,” Murphy added.

“We’ve got culinary positions, management, leadership engineering, and then we have traditional hospitality jobs like food and beverage, guest services and housekeeping, as well,” said Bays. “So, we’re going to be a significant economic engine for the area.”

The resort is being built on a 20-acre site in Collier County next to I-75 and Collier Boulevard. It’s expected to bring more than 600 full-time and part-time jobs to the area, and they hope to open their doors on September 25, 2024.