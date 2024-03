Madeline Soto. Credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is set to release an update regarding a missing 13-year-old girl in Orlando.

Law enforcement has been searching for Madeline Soto since she was reported missing on Monday.

During the press conference at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sheriff John Mina briefly discussed the evidence gathered to charge prime suspect 37-year-old Stephan Sterns.

Mina reports that the investigation is ongoing; however, the search has changed to a homicide investigation as he believes that Soto is dead.

Mina believes that Stern is the sole suspect and that the mother is not a participant in the case.

The investigation has led deputies to believe that Soto was killed in Kissimmee.

The investigation will be shifted to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Mina then discussed Stern’s whereabouts and alleged moves made regarding Soto’s disappearance.

It was determined that Madeline was not dropped off at school but was already dead at the time of her disappearance, being reported on Monday.

Mina announced video evidence of Sterns depositing several items belonging to Soto into a dumpster.

He was arrested Thursday night, and reports indicate that Sterns may have a home in North Port.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.