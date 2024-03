Credit: The Weather Authority

WINK News Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler is tracking dense fog blanketing the Southwest Florida area with possible stray showers for your Friday afternoon.

Here’s what to expect for Friday:

A foggy start to the morning with a dense fog advisory issued for parts of Southwest Florida.

The next couple of days will see temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecasted, with stray showers possible throughout the afternoon.

Breezy conditions can be expected with winds coming from the Southeast.

The weekend conditions will work more moisture throughout the Southwest Florida area, causing temperatures to remain in the low 80s.

Rain chances will increase, with showers or storms possible throughout the weekend.

As an unsettled weather pattern will persist, increased rain chances will linger into the workweek.

