With Spring training back in full swing, the Lee County Department of Transportation wants drivers to be prepared for increased traffic near stadiums during game times.

The games will start at 1:05 p.m. with peak congestion anticipated between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again between 3:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Lee DOT advises motorists to avoid the Daniels Parkway corridor on the afternoon of three dates this season:

Sunday, March 3 , is the first double home game of the 2024 spring training season. The Sox will host Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park and the Twins will host Tampa Bay Rays at Hammond Stadium.

Saturday, March 16 , is the second double home game for 2024. The Sox will host its Spring Breakout Prospect match with Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox prospects at JetBlue Park and the Twins will host the Tampa Bay Rays at Hammond Stadium.

Sunday, March 24, is the third double home game for 2024. The Sox will host the Atlanta Braves at Jet Blue Park, and the Twins will host the Baltimore Orioles at Hammond Stadium.

For emergency or non-emergency questions about the traffic signal operation, contact the TOC at LeeTrafficTOC@leegov.com or call 239-533-5762.

For more information about the Lee County Department of Transportation, visit www.leegov.com/dot.

For more information about Spring Training in Lee County, visit www.leegov.com/parks/athletics/spring-training.