The 9th annual Taste of the Cape kicked off Sunday morning with good food and good music.

Taste of the Cape is a day to celebrate the culinary arts and music around Cape Coral. The event draws in thousands of visitors each year to celebrate.

According to event organizers, 100% of the net proceeds will go towards local student scholarships: The Education Committee’s scholarship program, and the Gulf Coast Symphony’s music education and community programs.

Taste of the Cape features a variety of live music shows throughout the day, food trucks, and arts and crafts events.

General Admission is $10 while VIP passes are $60.