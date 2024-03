CREDIT: FLORIDA STATE PARK

The finalists in all three categories for Florida State Parks’ 2023 Photo Contest “Capture the Real Florida!” have been announced.

According to a Florida State Parks social media post, the finalists for the Professional/Hobbyist, Student and Mobile Phone categories were announced on Monday.

A winner will be announced on Wednesday from the 10 final pictures in each category.

