Florida black bear. Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced a brand new interactive virtual map so Floridians can enjoy an outdoor day on public land.

According to FWC, a new interactive map called the WMA Recreation Finder offers features so people have a one-stop-shop for information about public lands. Interactive map tutorial. CREDIT: FWC

You can search areas by your zip code and find out about the nearby wildlife. By choosing from options like trail types, amenities and accessible facilities, the interactive map gives users the ability to build their perfect adventure.

For example, if you want to visit the Okaloacoochee Slough near County Road 832, click on the blue pinpoint on the map. A window pops up, indicating the area protects native wildlife and the habitat. Users then can click on options to get directions, see the regulations for the slough, their website and a phone number.

If you’re interested in wildlife viewing in Southwest Florida, the WMA Recreation Finder offers eight suggestions. Click here to see that map.

“Florida has one of the nation’s largest systems of state-managed wildlife lands, which are managed primarily for wildlife conservation and nature-based public use. The FWC maintains, enhances and restores native natural habitats for the benefit of plant and animal populations as well as for the people of Florida,” FWC says. CREDIT: FWC

If you’re more interested in nature trails, the map suggests six areas in Southwest Florida. Click here to see that map.

Click here to view the interactive map.