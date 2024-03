Cape Coral’s Four Freedoms Park. (Credit: WINK News)

The City of Cape Coral is hosting a free concert at Four Freedoms Park.

The free, family-friendly Concert in the Park series offers an evening of music and delicious food trucks.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket as they sit back and enjoy the sights and sounds of live music at Four Freedoms Park.

Sheena Brook, a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who was selected for Season 12 of “The Voice,” will be performing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Food trucks will be on-site from 5 to 8 p.m. with offerings from Chef Raulito, That Butt is Smokin and Disha’s Shaved Ice.

The concert happens on April 4 at Four Freedoms Park, 4818 Tarpon Court.