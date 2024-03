Charlotte County Commissioners have been grappling with ways to address concerns raised by residents seeking an updated 2005 Burnt Store Area Plan. After watching Planning and Zoning official Shaun Cullinan’s March 19 presentation they will open an April meeting for public input on the matter.

Residents along Burnt Store Road have formed the Burnt Store Road Coalition. Saying they represent more than 11,000 residents in communities along the roadway, which extends from U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda to Pine Island Road in Lee County, many have been asking the county to update the plan that was made before the area’s burgeoning growth.

Their concerns include traffic problems, wildlife kills by vehicles, drainage and flooding and the lack of commercial development.

