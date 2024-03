A woman accused of killing a dad and his two teen daughters is still on the run.

Florida Highway Patrol said Anne Lang slammed into the Galindo family’s car at over 100 miles an hour in Hendry County while her blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

It’s been a hard three years for the family. Little to no progress has been made in this DUI manslaughter case.

But why?

Three people are dead, and law enforcement investigators have enough evidence to prove Lang was behind the wheel of the smashed-up BMW. Above is the BMW investigators say suspect Anne Marie Lang, 38, of Alva was driving drunk the night of the crash that killed family members Enedino, 42, Keanna, 13 and Aryana, 15, Galindo on State Road 80 in Hendry County Jan. 20, 2021. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol.

How could she just vanish? She’s already been on the run for a whole week.

Lang’s criminal record has been wiped from the clerk of court’s website. If you go to the Hendry County Jail’s website, Lang’s mugshot is also missing.

Lang doesn’t exist anymore in Hendry County, and nobody seems to know why.

You search her name on the Hendry County Clerk of Courts website, and nothing shows up. No one by that name exists on their website at all.

When we called them, the Hendry County Clerk of Courts only said that they suspend cases from their website when someone fails to appear for a court date and a warrant is issued for that person’s arrest, just like what’s happening with Lang now.

However, we spoke with criminal defense attorneys and former prosecutors who have never heard of anything like this happening before.

The longer Lang is on the run, the more the family of the victims worry she could be out of state. Anne Marie Lang, 38. Credit: Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

“She may very well be with her family in Oklahoma or in Texas, so these are all things. It’s not just Florida. This is worldwide. We’re asking for help with visually seeing if you see her,” said Rhonda Relay. Her brother-in-law and nieces died in the crash.

Looking into Lang’s history, she is from Oklahoma and has family there. She also has family all over the U.S.

We called every number associated with her. She didn’t answer.

Our media contacts with the 20th judicial circuit, who could answer questions about why all documents and court records from Lang are currently missing, also didn’t answer.

We called the bail bonds place she used. They wouldn’t say anything.

We tried finding Lang’s attorney to get a statement, but we couldn’t find her attorney since her court case is no longer accessible.

Is any of this legal?

We reached out to the state attorney’s office to ask that question since the former prosecutors we spoke with said no other counties operate this way.

We’ll let you know what the state attorney’s office has to say about this once we get an answer.