The Collier Fair has announced it will reopen Saturday at 1 p.m. after being temporarily shut down due to inclement weather.

In a press release, the Collier Fair announced it would be closed on Friday, March 22 for the safety of all guests and vendors due to the flood warnings, potential wind damage, and severe thunderstorms.

With the reopening, the Collier Fair will host “Super Saturday” presented by Antojitos.

Super Saturday perks include:

Adult Admission: $15.00 until 5:00 pm & Child Admission: $5.00 until 5:00 pm (Admission after 5:00 pm: $20.00 per person)

Ride Armbands: $40.00 Sponsored by Antojitos

Exciting Livestock Shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

FAST PASS tickets Sponsored by Bartolone Excavating

On Sunday, March 24, ride armbands will be $30.

For more information visit the Collier Fair website here, or contact them at 239-455-1444.