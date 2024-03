Credit: WINK

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is offering assistance to the State of Maryland after a bridge collapsed.

DeSantis, in a tweet posted on X, said he has directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to offer assistance to Maryland following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The bridge collapsed after a cargo ship hit it at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Marine Traffic showed the ship veering off course minutes before it hit the bridge.

It remains unclear what caused it to change course.

At least seven people were reportedly in the water, and two were rescued. The water temperatures in Baltimore Harbor were reported to be between 46 and 48 degrees.

Construction workers were confirmed to be on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

Maryland has declared a state of emergency. Authorities are conducting a search and rescue operation using sonar, infrared technologies and drones.

As rescue operations continue, the FAA has restricted planes from flying over the ruin of the bridge.