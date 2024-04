Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a cool and dry Thursday morning, which will pave the way for a less humid and breezy afternoon.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and dry start with mid to upper 60s temperatures.

As the clouds slowly clear, Southwest Florida will experience a cooler and less humid afternoon.

Winds will still be breezy at times but substantially lighter than Wednesday’s high winds.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Cooler and refreshing start with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s.

Expect a mostly sunny and beautiful afternoon with low humidity and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Saturday: Cool morning with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s.

Expect another beautiful afternoon with mostly sunny skies and below-normal temperatures.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.