Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a refreshing Friday morning with ideal afternoon conditions with low humidity expected.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Friday: Cool and refreshing start with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s.

Expect a sunny and beautiful afternoon with low humidity and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Saturday: Another cool morning with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s.

Expect another beautiful day with a mostly sunny sky and below-normal temperatures.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday: Mostly clear and pleasant morning with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s.

With milder temperatures, Southwest Florida will see sun and clouds in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.