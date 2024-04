This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a Florida felon, a Fentanyl-fueled driver, and a Golf Cart joyride. Kevyn Smiley’s mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Kevyn Smiley has been arrested for allegedly shooting another person in Fort Myers.

Fort Myers Police Department responded to an early morning shooting that occurred on Lafayette and Prince Street the day before the arrest.

According to FMPD, the incident was reported at around 2:57 a.m. via a ShotSpotter alert, where one person was found shot in a Fort Myers home.

Smiley has been charged with aggravated battery and possession of a weapon by a convicted Florida felon.

Drew St. Angelo has been arrested for a fatal crash after deputies say he drove at nearly 130 mph while under the influence of fentanyl.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, St. Angelo, 25, was driving a rented Dodge Charger on Interstate 75, near mile marker 153 when he crashed into the back of a 2013 Hyundai Tucson, killing a 67-year-old driver.

After crashing into the Tucson, the Charger crashed into a 2023 Kia Sportage and caused damage to nearby property.

St. Angelo has been charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide and has been sentenced to 13 years in prison and seven years of probation.

Jack Fisher and Grant Neil mugshots. CREDIT: LCSO

Jack Fisher and Grant Neil have been arrested after deputies say they stole a golf cart and took it on a joyride.

Security video from YOLO Watersports on Captiva recorded the 18-year-olds taking off on the golf cart. The golf cart was returned hours later, very badly damaged.

Fisher and Neil have been charged with grand theft and burglary