Funeral arrangements made for First Gentleman John Passidomo

Kathleen and John Passidomo. Credit: Wink News

First Gentleman John Passidomo will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 27, at the Saint Ann Catholic Church in Naples.

Passidomo was the husband of Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo.

He died after suffering a tragic fall while hiking in a Utah National Park on April 1 and died at the hospital on April 3. He was 72.

The day before his funeral, he will be honored with a Celebration of Life at Baker Park in Naples from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Passidomos met as high school sweethearts.

Together for five decades, they were looking forward to celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary this coming September.

The Passidomo family says they are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.