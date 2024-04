Mary Lou Sharp, an 80-year-old woman, lost her life on Saturday when a driver veered off the road in Matlacha.

WINK News spoke with two of Mary Lou’s granddaughters who said she was a “community star” in Matlacha. Everyone was friends with her, and everyone knew her.

Dozens of bouquets of flowers can be found at Mary Lou’s memorial. Many people paid their respects outside of That BBQ Place.

“She went to all these local restaurants and she went out with everyone. Her life, if it could just consist of talking to people and being happy and laughing that’s all she wanted in life,” Danielle Darna, a granddaughter of Mary Lou said.

Danielle and Kasha Darna are two of Mary Lou’s many grandchildren.

“We’re very close. She’s very social, um, known locally, like she didn’t live far from where this happened, maybe two miles away,” Kasha said.

“I never thought I would get the call that something so tragic could happen because of somebody silly mistake. You know, he ruined his life and many others,” Danielle said.

She was enjoying a meal at “That BBQ place” with a group of people. Her boyfriend, Butch Gay, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Three others were also hurt.

All four have since been in the hospital, with two being released today.

“We’d like to see the driver held accountable for what he did,” Kasha said.

Both granddaughters shared several pictures of Mary Lou.

They said she always had a smile on her face and that she told the best stories.

“She was always telling a new story or some kind of history or something. She was just such an interesting person to talk to,” Danielle said.

The granddaughters said she would be deeply missed, not only by themselves but also by the large group of friends who surrounded her.

“Just hold everyone tight who love everyone and just try to be the best person you can. That’s all I have to say. My grandma did that, and she lived to be 80 years old,” Danielle said.

As for the driver of the car, we do know he is a 24-year-old from Cape Coral and is in police custody. His name or his charges have not been released.

WINK News asked Florida Highway Patrol what is the status on the charges. They wrote back:

“The crash scene was extensive, involves a death, injuries, and property damage, and remains under investigation, charges pending. I will provide an update once that status changes.”

