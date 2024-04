School of Rock. CREDIT: City of Naples

If you’re ready to rock out this weekend, a handful of bands will take center stage Saturday night in Naples.

The event is at the Cambier Park Bandshell on 8th Avenue South in the Naples School of Rock’s Battle of the Bands.

Billie Rose, Trip Hazard, Tyler Shep and the School of Rock Naples House Band are just a few of the names that’ll be performing their four best songs for the celebrity judges, including our very own WINK News anchor Emma Heaton.

The competition kicks off at 6 p.m., and a winner will be announced around 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10, and you can purchase them at the venue or online at Eventbrite.

Organizers say the money goes straight toward the School of Rock scholarship program.

