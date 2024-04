Robert Hecht Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Thanks to technology, a family has found some sense of closure on a 36-year-old murder cold case.

Charlotte County deputies found 58-year-old Robert Hecht murdered in his home on Rio Togas Road in November 1988.

Investigators said someone had used a heavy object to hit Hecht several times over the head.

Crime scene detectives were able to identify the murderer with new DNA results from evidence collected.

They said Kenneth Ray Miller killed Hecht. Miller, however, died in 2007 at the age of 55 due to natural causes. Kenneth Ray Miller Alabama photo. Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators say Miller had an extensive history of violent crime, including aggravated battery, burglary, arson and other crimes.