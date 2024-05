Cody Meredith and Tiffany Miller Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Two people have been arrested after allegations of sexual misconduct with children and neglect, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 14, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a woman who said that her granddaughter’s friend may be a victim of sexual abuse.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child protective investigator with DCF responded to the home of the victims accompanied by law enforcement, and a woman shouted from inside warning them to get off the property and that she was contacting a lawyer.

The following morning, detectives met with the alleged victims at their school to gather some information.

Both children told deputies that a man was inappropriately touching them, later identified as 28-year-old Cody Douglas Meredith.

The children also said that they had told 34-year-old Tiffany Janeth Miller of Meredith’s inappropriate touching but she took no action to put an end to it or contact authorities.

On April 23, detectives with the Major Crimes Unit for CCSO arrived at Miller’s home with a search warrant, but she refused to open the door and ignored all communications.

After more than an hour to get Miller to cooperate, deputies began to make forced entry to the residence.

At that time, Miller opened the door and exited. While deputies attempted to detain her in handcuffs, Miller actively resisted, said deputies.

Meredith was arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. Miller was arrested on charges of failure to report abuse and two counts of child neglect.

Both were transported to the Charlotte County Jail. Miller has since bonded out and Meredith is being held without bond.