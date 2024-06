For Matt Holderfield, South Fort Myers High isn’t just a school. It’s home.

“I tell everybody when you cut me I bleed red and I bleed for south,” Holderfield said. “I love this place. My kids were raised being here.”

That’s why for 13 years he’s stuck around as an assistant football coach.

Now it’s finally time for him to take the lead as head coach.

“I hope it brings stability to everything and kind of ties everything back together,” Holderfield said. “That’s our thing, we want to be a family and I guess now I’m the daddy of the family.”

The role isn’t entirely new to Holderfield, he had an impressive 2016 season as interim head coach.

“Last time he was head coach they were 9-1 so I hope they pull that trick,” May said.

Willis May stepped down as South’s head coach last month after five years at the helm to spend more time with his family.

Since the day they met Holderfield and May have worked hand in hand.

“We sat down and we were supposed to talk for 15 minutes, we talked for six hours,” Holderfield said.

Their core values aligned well.

“If it had been any different we wouldn’t have been together for five years,” May said. “I know he will do a good job.”

Despite opportunities elsewhere Holderfield stayed home with his Pack.

That decision paid off and he’s ready to usher in a new era of Wolfpack football.

As for Coach May he is the new offensive coordinator at Riverdale, the Raiders announced on X on Wednesday.

He will coach alongside his son.