The trial for accused double murderer Wade Wilson has now entered its second day, with the possibility of jury deliberations to begin on Wednesday.

During the second day of testimonies, the defense called for a mistrial after the police body camera footage was shown.

According to the defense, an officer’s comment while the footage was being shown may have influenced the jury unfairly.

After the motion was filed, the judge decided to take a ten-minute recess.

After the recess concluded, the judge denied the motion.

On Monday, opening statements were made by the prosecution, as they went into a lengthy opening speech detailing the evidence accumulated against Wilson in connection to the victims Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz following the 2019 killings.

Surprisingly, the defense reserved their right to speak, choosing not to deliver an opening statement.

According to the closing notes, the state anticipates being done as early as Tuesday afternoon as they have around 14 more witnesses left to take to the stand.

After the testimonies began, the State Attorney’s Office told WINK News that they do not expect deliberations to begin on Tuesday but rather on Wednesday.

The defense has around 10 more witnesses left to make an appearance.