This Thursday will mark the first day of the summer solstice, and the first full moon of summer will shine bright in the night sky.

The moon will be 100% full on Friday at 9:08 p.m.

June’s full moon is called the ‘strawberry’ full moon.

Despite the name, the moon does not resemble the popular fruit.

It is named after the peak of strawberry picking season, which is in June for most of the country.

This month’s full moon will occur on the day after the summer solstice, the longest day of the year.

Approximately every 20 years, the June full moon coincides with the start of the summer solstice.

The moon will appear larger and more golden in the night sky.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this is due to the “full moon happening near the solstice when the sun at its highest point of the year.”

As a result, this month’s full moon will be very low in the sky.

The moon will appear mostly full on Thursday, reaching peak illumination on Friday and remaining full through the weekend.

