WINK Neighborhood Watch: Grand Theft Auto, Murder, and Fast Food

Ariel Marchan-Le Quire mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

Ariel Marchan-Le Quire has been arrested after authorities say she stole an ambulance from a children’s hospital.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media account aerial footage of the ambulance surrounded by law enforcement cars with their lights flashing in the middle of the night.

The Ambitrans ambulance GPS location helped deputies track it to a RaceTrac off Summerlin Road nearby.

LCSO’s aviation unit followed the suspect to U.S. 41 and Island Park Road, where she came to a stop.

Quire is facing several charges including grand theft auto.

Janari N. Richardson’s mugshot Credit: The Punta Gorda Police Department

Janari Richardson has been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred at the Seven Palms apartment complex, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.

The 18-year-old was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Federal Fugitive Task Force at the Desoto Landing Apartments in Arcadia on Thursday.

Richardson is accused of killing 30-year-old Sean Lalley of Port Charlotte on May 13, 2023.

Richardson is being charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and robbery.

Quincy Williams Jr. has been arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun on a customer following a dispute in the drive through.

According to the Collier County Sheriffs office, Williams had the gun in his waistband when the victim approached the front door; he then pulled it out and held it up to the victim’s head, and said, “He was going to kill him.”

Williams told the victim to surrender, causing the victim to put his hands up and walk back to his car, which was still in the drive-through line.

Williams is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault without intent to kill.

