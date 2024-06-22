WINK Neighborhood Watch: Grand Theft Auto, Murder, and Fast Food

WINK News
The Lee County sheriffs office is investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon.
The Lee County Sheriffs office is currently investigating an armed robbery held at 7-eleven on Gateway Boulevard.
This weeks segment of WINK neighborhood watch features a stolen ambulance, a suspected murderer, and a drive-through disaster.
The Hendry County hazmat situation has been contained, but questions linger in the community after scene remains active for several days.
There is a good chance of seeing scattered storms this weekend and into next week.
Ten local families battling cancer are getting a much-needed break this weekend.
The death of a 12-year-old boy is bringing the community together, and his father could not be more thankful.
“I certainly would not want to enter into a storm with those (trailers) potentially being debris,” said Patrick Fuller, Charlotte County Emergency Management Director, during a May 28 board meeting.
Destruction is usually a bad thing, but for Port Charlotte, it’s a new future as the front wall of the Promenades was demolished.
The conversation around Artificial Intelligence has increased over the last few years, and for good reason; when it comes to weather, AI shows a lot of promise.
The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said the problem area where the mysterious substance scene is all clear. WINK News spoke with experts.
The Airglades Airport in Hendry County is getting a $300-million renovation.
Some are feeling anxious in a small Hendry County community after several people, including first responders, got sick.
Music Walk will be going on for several hours, so expect some roadblocks if you’re coming downtown.
Believe it or not, the Fourth of July is approaching, which means another bridge closure in Southwest Florida.
Ariel Marchan-Le Quire mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO
Ariel Marchan-Le Quire has been arrested after authorities say she stole an ambulance from a children’s hospital.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media account aerial footage of the ambulance surrounded by law enforcement cars with their lights flashing in the middle of the night.
The Ambitrans ambulance GPS location helped deputies track it to a RaceTrac off Summerlin Road nearby.
LCSO’s aviation unit followed the suspect to U.S. 41 and Island Park Road, where she came to a stop.
Quire is facing several charges including grand theft auto.
Janari Richardson has been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred at the Seven Palms apartment complex, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.
The 18-year-old was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Federal Fugitive Task Force at the Desoto Landing Apartments in Arcadia on Thursday.
Richardson is accused of killing 30-year-old Sean Lalley of Port Charlotte on May 13, 2023.
Richardson is being charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and robbery.
READ MORE: Punta Gorda man accused of murder at Seven Palms apartments
Quincy Williams Jr. has been arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun on a customer following a dispute in the drive through.
According to the Collier County Sheriffs office, Williams had the gun in his waistband when the victim approached the front door; he then pulled it out and held it up to the victim’s head, and said, “He was going to kill him.”
Williams told the victim to surrender, causing the victim to put his hands up and walk back to his car, which was still in the drive-through line.
Williams is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault without intent to kill.
READ MORE: Not lovin’ it; McDonald’s employee allegedly pulls gun on customer