Scattered storms for the afternoon and evening

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms and high temperatures for your Monday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For Monday morning, expect a few rain showers along the Lee County coast. Temperatures will begin to warm up by the mid-morning and into the afternoon.”

Monday looks wetter, with scattered rain and storms in the afternoon and evening.

While we’ll see mainly isolated storms early in the afternoon, the scattered storms look to impact your evening commute.

Highs will not be as hot as the weekend and will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday morning will begin warm and humid with mid to upper-70s temperatures.

A few showers will be possible along the coast early Tuesday morning, and scattered rain and storms will develop again for the afternoon and evening.

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Wednesday temperatures will begin in the mid-to-upper 70s with muggy conditions.

We’ll still see scattered storms Wednesday afternoon and evening, but the coverage of those storms will not be as great as Monday and Tuesday.

This is all thanks to some slightly lower tropical moisture that heads into the state for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A trough of low pressure located along the coast of northeastern Mexico is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Development of this system is not expected.

However, heavy rainfall is likely to continue during the next several hours across portions of northeastern Mexico, which could lead to localized flooding.

There is a near-zero chance of formation for the next seven days.