Scattered storms for the afternoon and evening

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Convicted double-murderer Wade Wilson is set to appear in court for his penalty phase on Monday.
The Cape Coral Police Department is informing the public of a bear that was spotted in Cape Coral on Sunday.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms and high temperatures for your Monday afternoon.
One person has died after police say a tire exploded inside a tire store.
A Florida family whose house was hit by a chunk of space junk earlier this year announced last week that they are suing NASA for damages.
Social media is a Hotspot for entertainment and interaction. So much so, that rising eighth grader Mason Berg just wont let his phone go.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lehigh Acres Sunday morning.
Rip currents can be deadly. Within a week in Florida, 5 people drowned because of rip currents.
If you liked Saturday’s weather, you’ll like Sunday’s forecast. Once again, we will have scattered afternoon storms.
Like millions of Americans monitoring their blood sugar, Lee Quick is diabetic. For almost two decades, the Cape Coral man has relied on medications to manage his type 2 disease.
To those of us living in Southwest Florida, talking about a “wall of wind” might bring up memories of Hurricane Irma or Ian– or even a bad rain storm.
The Lee County Sheriffs office is currently investigating an armed robbery held at 7-eleven on Gateway Boulevard.
The Lee County sheriffs office is investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon.
This weeks segment of WINK neighborhood watch features a stolen ambulance, a suspected murderer, and a drive-through disaster.
The Hendry County hazmat situation has been contained, but questions linger in the community after scene remains active for several days.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms and high temperatures for your Monday afternoon.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For Monday morning, expect a few rain showers along the Lee County coast. Temperatures will begin to warm up by the mid-morning and into the afternoon.”
Monday looks wetter, with scattered rain and storms in the afternoon and evening.
While we’ll see mainly isolated storms early in the afternoon, the scattered storms look to impact your evening commute.
Highs will not be as hot as the weekend and will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tuesday morning will begin warm and humid with mid to upper-70s temperatures.
A few showers will be possible along the coast early Tuesday morning, and scattered rain and storms will develop again for the afternoon and evening.
Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Wednesday temperatures will begin in the mid-to-upper 70s with muggy conditions.
We’ll still see scattered storms Wednesday afternoon and evening, but the coverage of those storms will not be as great as Monday and Tuesday.
This is all thanks to some slightly lower tropical moisture that heads into the state for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
A trough of low pressure located along the coast of northeastern Mexico is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
Development of this system is not expected.
However, heavy rainfall is likely to continue during the next several hours across portions of northeastern Mexico, which could lead to localized flooding.
There is a near-zero chance of formation for the next seven days.